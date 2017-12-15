Cooler temps, wind this weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a cool and breezy weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

The Hi-Roller on the Las Vegas Strip. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Friday’s forecast has a high of 63 degrees with light winds that will last through Saturday. The forecast high for Saturday is 61, the weather service said.

Winds will pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph on Saturday night through Sunday afternoon, the weather service said. Sunday’s high will dip down to about 57 degrees.

Temperatures will begin rising at the start of next week, the weather service said, with a high of 59 on Monday and 62 on Tuesday.

