Cooler temps with breezes for Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

A storm system passing near Nevada will keep the Las Vegas Valley cool and breezy on Tuesday before temperatures jump above normal again.

The Las Vegas Valley will have breezes and cooler temperatures on Tuesday. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)@bizutesfaye

Tuesday’s high should reach 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service, with breezy 5-10 mph winds throughout the valley.

By Wednesday the storm system will pass and the high will jump up to 83 degrees, the weather service said. Temperatures for this time of year are typically in the low to mid-70s.

Light winds will continue through Wednesday and into Thursday, with a high near 84 degrees. Friday should stay warm and mostly sunny with an expected high of 86, the weather service said.

Another incoming storm system will bring breezy winds to the valley on Saturday, the weather service said. Saturday’s forecast has a high of 83. Sunday’s high should be near 80.

Contact Max Michor at 702-383-0365 or mmichor@reviewjournal.com. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.