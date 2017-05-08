Cooler temps with rain possible Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures will be cooler for part of the week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures will be below normal early this week and there could be rain in the Las Vegas Valley on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high near 77 degrees, which is about 8 degrees below normal, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. Afternoon winds should be between 20 and 25 mph.

Tuesday has a 20 percent chance of showers with a high of 76 degrees, according to the weather service.

Wednesday will have partly cloudy skies with a high near 77 degrees before temperatures start to rise, Boothe said.

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny with highs near 86 and 90 degrees, respectively.

Saturday’s high will be near 88 degrees and Sunday will be near 86 degrees, according to the weather service.

