Cooler weather, chance of rain in Las Vegas weekend forecast

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will fall into the 70s over the weekend, and there’s a chance that rain and gusty winds are on the way.

(Patrick Connolly/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will fall into the 70s over the weekend, and there’s a chance that rain and gusty winds are on the way.

The valley saw a few isolated showers overnight, the National Weather Service said, but Friday should stay dry and partly cloudy with a forecast high of 80 degrees.

There’s a slight chance for rain on Saturday, most likely in the south and east sides of the valley, the weather service said.

A cooling trend will kick off on Saturday with a forecast high near 79, the weather service said. Winds will pick up on Sunday, when the high for the day will drop to about 73.

Monday should be dry and sunny with a high near 71, the weather service said. That will be the end of the cooling trend, the weather service says, with Tuesday’s forecast high rising to 76.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.