Cooler weather coming for weekend in Las Vegas Valley

A slight drop in temperatures is expected after Thanksgiving Day in the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

Volunteers Sylvia Buckman, left, and LeAndra Thompson serve food to attendees during an annual Thanksgiving outreach event hosted by Casa de Luz and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Downtown Area Command at Stupak Park in the Gateway neighborhood near the Stratosphere in Las Vegas on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018.

Wednesday’s forecast high is 68 degrees, making way for a high of 65 on Thanksgiving Day, which also will see a 20 percent chance of showers and 25 mph wind gusts.

“Rain should be really light if we get anything at all,” meteorologist Clay Morgan said.

As people head out early for Black Friday shopping, the overnight low will dip to 47 degrees, the weather service said. By daytime Friday, temperatures should peak at 63 degrees.

A cold front then will begin to move through the valley, bringing with it breezy conditions and cooler weekend temperatures with a high of 63 on Saturday and 60 on Sunday, according to the weather service.

Temperature highs and lows this week are near-normal, which is around 64 and 44, respectively, for this time of year in the valley.

