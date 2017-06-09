Cooling trend with winds for Las Vegas Valley’s weekend

A man named Andy fishes at Sunset Park on Tuesday, June 6, 2017. (Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal) @PConnPie

Strong winds and lower temperatures are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds on Friday and Saturday are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 40 mph in some parts of the valley, the weather service said. Friday’s high should be 99 degrees, with Saturday’s high dipping to 95.

A high of 88 degrees is expected on Sunday as winds pick up to 25-35 mph, gusting up to 45 mph in some areas.

Winds should be much lighter on Monday and the high will drop to 83 degrees. The cooling trend is expected to reverse on Tuesday, with a 91-degree high.

