Death Valley breaks record as Southwest struggles to stay cool

Tourists walk around Badwater in Death Valley National Park in California in summer 2017. Badwater, at 282 feet below sea level, is the lowest point in the Western Hemisphere. It is often the hottest spot during the summer in North America. (Mark Davis/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man walks through cooling misters, Tuesday, July 24, 2018 in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)

PHOENIX — Scorching heat radiated across the U.S. Southwest on Tuesday, with the highest temperatures coming to California’s Death Valley during a week that forecasters say could prove to be the region’s hottest this year.

A high of 127 degrees was seen in Death Valley, according to the National Weather Service in Las Vegas. That temperature broke the daily high temperature for the date, which was set in 2006 at 126 degrees.

🔥🔥🔥 Death Valley, CA broke its daily high temp record today with a temp of 127°. 😲 WOW! #cawx pic.twitter.com/c04Np19Utf — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 25, 2018

Phoenix was also forecast to be among the hottest urban areas in the Southwest, with highs passing 100 by midmorning and hitting 113 by early afternoon.

“The hottest weather of the year will persist the next several days with near record highs for many locations,” the National Weather Service in Phoenix said in its forecast. “After this period of hot and dry weather for the majority of the area, better moisture will arrive back into the region late in the week.”

Forecasters extended the excessive heat warning for Arizona’s Grand Canyon through Thursday, with highs in the South Rim area expected in the low 90s.

The weather agency uses a complicated formula that varies from region to region to declare an excessive heat warning, including close to record or record-breaking temperatures.

California grid

In California, power grid operators called for cutbacks in electricity usage as parts of the U.S. Southwest dealt with another day of scorching heat.

With triple-digit temperatures forecast across the region, the California Independent System Operator Corp. urged people to ease off blasting air conditioners or using washing machines or other appliances during the peak power usage times of 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health also urged people to stay out of the sun.

“When temperatures are high, even a few hours of exertion may cause severe dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” said Dr. Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, the county’s interim health officer.

Children, the elderly and pets shouldn’t be left in homes without air conditioning or in cars even with open windows because temperatures can quickly soar to life-threatening levels, he said.

Big heat in Phoenix

Phoenix on Monday recorded a sweltering 115 degrees, breaking the previous record for the day, according to the weather service office.

With some of the highest Southwest temperatures over the next few days expected in Phoenix, officials cautioned people to stay hydrated and take advantage of cooler indoor buildings.

“Nationwide, heat is the #1 heat-related killer,” the weather service in Phoenix said on its website.

“Another very hot day is in store for Arizona with high temps at or above record levels,” the weather service office in Tucson said in a tweet. “Drink plenty of water and limit your time outside.”

Maricopa County public health officials say 155 people died in the Phoenix area last year from heat-caused illnesses such as heat stroke.

Spokeswoman Jeanene Fowler said Tuesday there have been five confirmed heat-associated deaths in Maricopa County this year, with the cause of another 34 deaths still under investigation.

“The numbers are definitely under what they were at the same time last year, so that’s a positive sign,” Fowler said.