Double-digit high temps returning to Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to drop out of the triple digits and fall near normal through the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to drop out of the triple digits and fall near normal through the rest of the week, the National Weather Service said.

Monday’s high reached 100 degrees, but the weeklong drop in temperatures is expected to begin Tuesday with a forecast high of 99, the weather service said.

Average highs for this time of year are typically closer to 93, the weather service said.

Wednesday should see a high of 96, and Thursday and Friday should see highs of 95. Saturday should close out the week with a high of 94, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0365. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Mike Shoro contributed to this report.