Drier, warmer week ahead in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 5, 2017 - 7:45 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley should dry out again next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s forecast high is 100 degrees with a 20 percent chance for thunderstorms, the weather service said. Sunday should reach 101 with light winds forecast in the morning.

Monday will be sunny with a forecast high of 103 degrees, and temperatures will rise gradually throughout the week, with 104 degrees forecast on Tuesday, 106 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday and 107 degrees on Friday, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

