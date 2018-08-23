Dry and breezy into the weekend in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley will stay dry and mostly clear through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

It should be dry with slightly cooler temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist

Thursday’s forecast has a high of 102 degrees, the weather service said, with breezy winds between 10-15 mph.

Those winds will last through Saturday and will increase on Friday with gusts up to 20 mph.

Friday’s high should reach 103 with a morning low of 81, the weather service said.

Saturday and Sunday’s forecasts have highs of 102 with morning lows of 79. Saturday’s breezy winds should die down overnight.

The weather service said temperatures could fall at the start of next week with a high of 101 forecast for Monday and 98 for Tuesday, the weather service said.

