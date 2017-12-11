Dry and mild weather this week in Las Vegas Valley

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a forecast high of 68 before a slight cooling trend begins, the National Weather Service says.

Light clouds form above Resorts World Las Vegas, the site of former Stardust, on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another week of dry and mild weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast high is 66 degrees, the weather service said, and Tuesday’s high should be 67.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a forecast 68-degree high and a low of 45, the weather service said.

Temperatures will begin to fall again in the second half of the week, the weather service said, starting with a high of 66 degrees on Thursday and 65 on Friday.

Light winds should continue through Wednesday night, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.