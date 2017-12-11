ad-fullscreen
Weather

Dry and mild weather this week in Las Vegas Valley

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 11, 2017 - 7:56 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another week of dry and mild weather, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast high is 66 degrees, the weather service said, and Tuesday’s high should be 67.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week with a forecast 68-degree high and a low of 45, the weather service said.

Temperatures will begin to fall again in the second half of the week, the weather service said, starting with a high of 66 degrees on Thursday and 65 on Friday.

Light winds should continue through Wednesday night, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
News Headlines
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like