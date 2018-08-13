Dry and sunny for Las Vegas Valley on Monday

The Las Vegas Valley will stay dry and sunny for the next few days but there’s a chance thunderstorms will return before the week is out.

Thunderstorms are possible in the Spring Mountains on Monday and Tuesday, and the chance of storms will increase through the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday’s forecast has a high of 106 degrees, the weather service said. Tuesday will start out with a morning low near 84 before the high hits 106.

By Wednesday, those storms over the mountains might move into the valley with a 10 percent chance of rain forecast for the day. That chance will increase to about 20 percent on Thursday, the weather service said, but Friday should stay dry and mostly sunny.

A high of 105 is forecast for Wednesday with 101 for Thursday, the weather service said. Friday’s high will jump up to 105 as the storm system moves on.

