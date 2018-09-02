Dry and sunny this week in Las Vegas Valley

Weather conditions in the week ahead in the Las Vegas Valley will be dry and sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

High temperatures will be close to 100 this week in the Las Vegas Valley. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Weather conditions in the week ahead in the Las Vegas Valley will be dry and sunny, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday’s 100-degree high will make way for temperatures of 99 Monday through Wednesday. Highs will increase slightly to 101 and 102 on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

The lows this week will be near 79 degrees.

Maximum temperatures around this time of year typically average around 99, according to the weather service.

The valley will remain dry through at least Friday, while the Spring Mountains could see a few afternoon showers during the week, the weather service said.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.