Dry, breezy weekend in Las Vegas Valley forecast

By Sabrina Schnur Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2019 - 8:27 am
 
Updated August 7, 2019 - 9:47 pm

Wednesday afternoon’s rainfall should be the only precipitation the Las Vegas Valley see over the next few days, according to the National Weather Service.

Earlier Wednesday, a flood advisory was issued for southern Clark County, including Nipton and Searchlight. The advisory expired at 5 p.m. The weather service said minor flooding was expected in areas near those towns.

By Wednesday night, the southwest side of the valley saw up to a half-inch of rain, meteorologist Jenn Varian said. Parts of the central and far northwest valley saw about 0.04 of an inch of rain, according to the Regional Flood Control District website.

Meteorologist Alex Boothe said the skies should clear by Thursday afternoon, bringing in a dry and breezy weekend.

By the weekend, highs will dip to slightly below the normal temperature of 103 degrees for this time of year, the weather service said. Wednesday’s high of 106 will be followed by highs of 104 on Thursday, 105 on Friday, 101 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday and Monday.

Lows will be in the high 70s to low 80s during that time, the weather service said.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

