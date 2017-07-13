Dry couple of days forecast for Las Vegas Valley

The rest of the week will stay dry and sunny, but thunderstorms could return to the valley this weekend.

A man waves a fan to cool off during a warm and sunny day along the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The rest of the week will stay dry and sunny, but thunderstorms could return to the Las Vegas Valley this weekend.

Thursday’s forecast high is 108 degrees, and Friday should reach 109, according to the National Weather Service.

The high should climb to 110 degrees by Saturday, the weather service said, but will cool slightly to 106 on Sunday with a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms.

Temperatures will drop again Monday, with a forecast high of 103 degrees and another 30 percent chance for storms, the weather service said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.