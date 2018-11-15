Dry, warm weather, with little wind on tap for Las Vegas Valley

On Thursday and Friday, the high temperature will be 70 degrees, followed by highs near 69 on Saturday and Sunday.

A view of the Strip from Exploration Peak Park on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2017. The Las Vegas Valley can expect dry conditions and warm temperatures near 70. (Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

There will be very little variation in the weather forecast through the weekend, according to the Las Vegas National Weather Service.

On Thursday and Friday, the high temperature will be 70 degrees, followed by highs near 69 on Saturday and Sunday. The overnight lows through Sunday should sit around 48 degrees, the weather service said.

During the day, skies over the valley will be mostly sunny, which should transition into mostly clear skies at night. Rain is not in the forecast through the end of the week, although the weather service said to expect light winds around the valley in the afternoons.

The average forecast high for mid-November in the valley is 67 degrees, the weather service said.

