The Las Vegas Valley can expect a warm and dry week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sun rays pierce through the Bliss Dance sculpture at The Park near T-Mobile Arena on the Las Vegas Strip, Thursday, June 22, 2017. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Sunday’s forecast high is 105 degrees, with Monday’s high dropping to 101 degrees, meteorologist Chelsea Kryston said.

Tuesday’s high is 97 degrees and Wednesday’s 99 degrees.

Thursday will hit 102 degrees, and the weekend will reach an average high of 103 degrees.

Contact Dana Rutkin at drutkin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @danadrutkin on Twitter.