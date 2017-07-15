Dry weekend, possible rain next week in Las Vegas Valley

More summer storms could be on the way next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Saturday will be hot and sunny, with a forecast high of 112 degrees. Light winds will start up in the evening and continue through Monday. Sunday’s forecast high is 110 degrees, the weather service said.

The week will start with a high near 108 and a 30 percent chance for thunderstorms on Monday, according to the weather service. Winds should stay in the 5-10 mph range. Tuesday also has a 30 percent chance for showers, with a forecast 102-degree high.

The chance for thunderstorms should continue through Thursday, the weather service said. Wednesday’s forecast high is 102 and Thursday’s is 103. Friday should stay dry and sunny with a forecast 106-degree high.

