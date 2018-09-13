Dry, windy conditions continue in Las Vegas Valley

A Red Flag warning for the Las Vegas Valley will continue through Thursday evening after the National Weather Service forecast dry weather and gusty winds that could make for dangerous fire conditions.

Winds on Thursday could gust up to 30 mph with sustained speeds reaching 15-20 mph, the weather service said. Thursday should stay sunny with a high near 97 degrees.

Gusts will decrease to about 2o mph overnight, the weather service said. Friday will start off with a morning low near 73 and light 10-15 mph breezes. The forecast high is 99.

Saturday’s high will rise to about 101 as gusty winds return, reaching up to 25 mph with sustained speeds between 10-20 mph, the weather service said.

Sunday should stay sunny and clear with a high of 99. Next week will start out with highs near 100 on Monday and Tuesday.

