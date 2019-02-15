Dry, windy day on tap for Las Vegas Valley

Drivers make their way through heavy rain on the 215 Beltway southbound on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. A day after 1.11 inches fell to set a record, dry and sunny weather are forecast for the Las Vegas Valley. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

A dry, windy Friday is forecast for the Las Vegas Valley, the National Weather Service said.

Las Vegas can expect a much drier Friday after Thursday’s rainfall broke records, meteorologist Ashley Wolf said. Winds will pick up Friday afternoon with gusts between 35 to 40 miles per hour. A wind advisory is in effect until midnight, she said.

While the valley won’t see rain, slight rain showers are expected at Red Rock Canyon.

Mount Charleston will see 3 inches of snowfall, Wolf said.

High temperatures on Friday should reach 58.

Clear and sunny skies are expected on Saturday, with a high of 54.

By Sunday, another weather system will enter the valley bringing a 40 percent chance for scattered showers throughout the afternoon. Wolf said the showers expected on Sunday won’t be anything like the rain on Thursday, as they’ll be “much lighter,” she said.

The rain should disappear on Monday. The valley will experience cooler temperatures with a high of 49 and wind gusts up to 20 to 25 mph, Wolf said.