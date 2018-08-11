Dust storm, strong winds, rain punish Las Vegas Valley

Strong winds knocked out power to thousands of Las Vegas Valley residents Saturday night, and a flash flood warning was issued for Clark County, the National Weather Service said.

People run in the rain in downtown Las Vegas, Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Chitose Suzuki Las Vegas Review-Journal @chitosephoto

A damaged tree in the 6700 block of Greengrove Drive in Las Vegas (Courtesy of Bryan Herbert)

Gusts howled at 71 mph at Nellis Air Force Base, and winds in excess of 60 mph buffeted other parts of the Las Vegas Valley, the weather service reported.

NV Energy’s website showed more than 57,000 customers without power as of 11:10 p.m.

Strong winds have rolled through here and the teams have cleared the field. 51s are down 2-1 in the fifth to Reno. pic.twitter.com/kfIaIeXiUh — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) August 12, 2018

The severe weather forced the Las Vegas 51s to suspend its game Saturday night. The team will play the remainder of the game Sunday.

The flash flood warning covering Clark, Mohave and San Bernardino counties is in effect until midnight, the weather service said.

Laughlin, Searchlight and Cottonwood Cove were among the areas likely to be affected.

A dust storm warning was also issued for the Las Vegas Valley Saturday night.

The Las Vegas Fire Department reported downed power lines and power poles across the city. Department spokesman Tim Szymanski warned the public to avoid downed wires and to take shelter indoors.

Valley temperatures will hover just above normal throughout the weekend and into next week,

Although temperatures aren’t expected to go above 110, humidity in the air will make the valley feel hotter than it is, said meteorologist John Adair.

“It kind of raises the heat index when the humidity is higher,” he said.

Saturday’s expected high is 107, with a 10 percent chance of rain in the afternoon and evening due to isolated thunderstorms in Southern Nevada that could pierce through the mountains surrounding Las Vegas, Adair said.

WEATHER ALERT! The Las Vegas Valley is under a dust storm warning and severe thunderstorm. This video was taken from the RJ parking lot #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/xZJTFkcYxd — Las Vegas RJ (@reviewjournal) August 12, 2018

The 10 percent chance of rain will carry over into Sunday, then the valley is expected to dry out Monday and Tuesday, Adair said. A small chance of rain is expected Wednesday to Friday.

Clark County’s Department of Air Quality has issued an air quality advisory through Monday due to moderate levels of smoke, soot and ozone in the valley’s air, in part from wildfires in California and Arizona.

Sunday’s expected high is 104, and Monday and Tuesday will see temperatures hit 105. Wednesday’s temperatures are expected to drop to 103, Adair said. Overnight lows will stay around 84.

