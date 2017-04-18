Dust, wind advisory in effect on Tuesday in Las Vegas Valley

A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Brett Le Blanc Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Windy conditions and increasing temperatures are expected in the Las Vegas Valley this week, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wind speeds between 25 and 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph should be expected, according to the weather service. Tuesday’s high is forecast for 84 degrees, which is about 5 degrees above normal.

A dust advisory also has been issued for Tuesday due to the high winds.

“Residents and local construction sites are advised of the possibility of elevated levels of blowing dust,” Clark County officials said in a statement.

Wednesday and Thursday will have highs near 84 degrees and winds are expected to be light, according to meteorologist Dan Berc.

Winds are expected to pick up Friday, but won’t be as strong as early in the week. The high should be 83 degrees, Berc said.

Temperatures start to increase Saturday with an 88-degree high, according to the weather service.

Sunday’s forecasted high is 95 degrees, which is 14 degrees above normal, Berc said. However, it is not expected to break the 2012 record high of 98 degrees.

Only two days this year have reached the 90-degree mark, and Sunday’s high is the hottest forecast high since the beginning of the year, Berc said. The last time the valley reached 95 degrees was on Sept. 19 when a high of 100 degrees was recorded.

Contact Lawren Linehan at llinehan@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @lawrenlinehan on Twitter.