101°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Earth sizzles with hottest June on record, July may follow

By Seth Borenstein The Associated Press
July 18, 2019 - 12:28 pm
 

WASHINGTON — The heat goes on: Earth sizzled to its hottest June on record as the climate keeps going to extremes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday announced that June averaged 60.6 degrees, about 1.7 degrees warmer than the 20th century average.

It beat out 2016 for the hottest June with records going back to 1880. NASA and other groups also concluded that last month was the hottest June on record.

Lower 48 near normal

Europe shattered June temperature records by far, while other records were set in Russia, Africa, Asia and South America. France had its hottest month in history, which is unusual because July is traditionally hotter than June. The Lower 48 states in America were near normal.

“Earth is running a fever that won’t break thanks to climate change,” North Carolina state climatologist Kathie Dello said in an email. “This won’t be the last record warm summer month that we will see.”

It seems likely that July too will be a record hot month, said Berkeley Earth climate scientist Robert Rohde.

Most precipitation in U.S.

The United States set a record for most precipitation. The 12-month period from July 2018 to June 2019 was the wettest on record.

The first half of 2019 is tied with 2017 for the second hottest initial six months of the year, behind 2016. So far the year is 1.7 degrees warmer than the 20th century average.

This heat “is what we can expect to see with a warming climate,” said Freja Vamborg, a climate scientist at the Copernicus Climate Change Service in Europe.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
It will be hot and windy through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas R ...
Hot, windy days in Las Vegas Valley before chance of rain
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Hot and windy conditions will persist in the Las Vegas Valley through Sunday before chances of thunderstorms enter the forecast, the National Weather Service says.

Sunset is seen along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas ...
Windy afternoons continuing in Las Vegas Valley
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

Windy conditions will continue through Friday, and storms could darken the Las Vegas Valley as early as Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The sun rises over the southwest Las Vegas Valley on Wednesday, June, 5, 2019, in Las Vegas. (B ...
Las Vegas reaches 111 degrees, the hottest day of 2019
By Sabrina Schnur / RJ

It was back to a normal hot Las Vegas summer in the valley after Friday’s surprise rain, with temperatures peaking at 111 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.