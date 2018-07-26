Excessive heat remains through Saturday in Las Vegas Valley

An excessive-heat warning issued this week has been extended through Saturday as temperatures remain dangerously high across the Las Vegas Valley.

Dulcie Gunn, 4, plays in the water feature at Sunrise Park in Las Vegas. An excessive heat warning is in effective through Friday in Southern Nevada. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Cooling stations activated throughout Clark County also will remain open through Saturday, county officials said.

Thursday’s high temperature reached 113 degrees at McCarran International Airport, according to the National Weather Service. The heat will stick around into the weekend, with highs of 112 forecast for Friday and Saturday.

Valley residents can expect a slight cooldown once the heat warning expires Saturday.

Sunday and Monday have forecast highs at 108 and 107, respectively, the weather service said, and morning lows in the mid- to upper-80s.

The typical high for this time of year is 104, the weather service said.

