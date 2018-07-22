Excessive heat warning coming this week in Las Vegas Valley

Things are heating up in the Las Vegas Valley.

Calia Lopez, 4, pushes her brother Osiris, 2, both of Las Vegas, on a swing as they play at Sunset Park in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

As chances for rain this week decrease to about 10 percent, temperatures will climb, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 9 p.m. Thursday.

Sunday will reach 106 degrees, while the beginning of the work week should start off near 110. Temperatures near 113 are expected during the heat warning, followed by a 110-degree high on Friday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows will be around 89 degrees.

The valley’s high temperatures likely factored into the deaths of seven people last week, the Clark County coroner confirmed.

During the heat warning period Tuesday through Thursday, cooling stations will be activated for those seeking heat relief, Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa announced Friday. The stations are located throughout the Las Vegas Valley and in Laughlin.

