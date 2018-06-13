Excessive heat warning continues in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another hot and sunny day but cooler temperatures and possible thunderstorms lie ahead.

An excessive heat warning continues Wednesday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An excessive heat warning issued for the valley on Tuesday will continue through Wednesday evening as the valley reaches a 107 degrees, almost 10 degrees above the normal temperature for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

Thursday will start off with a morning low near 81, the weather service said, and will mark the start of a brief cooling trend with a high of 105.

There’s a chance that moisture and cloud cover from Tropical Storm Bud near Mexico’s western coast will move north over the valley, bringing isolated thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, the weather service said.

Friday will be relatively cool and cloudy with a high near 99, the weather service said, and Saturday’s high is forecast to fall to about 96. The cool-down should continue through Sunday, with a high of 94.

