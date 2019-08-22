Excessive heat warning ends; gusts expected in Las Vegas Valley

An excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley was canceled early Thursday — not that it will do a lot to change the above-normal heat.

Winds from the south may gust up to 21 mph Thursday in the Las Vegas Valley. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A three-day excessive heat warning expired Thursday, but above-normal temperatures are expected to continue into early next week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures reached 106 on Thursday, but the excessive heat warning was canceled before the planned 8 p.m. expiration, said weather service meteorologist Jen Varian.

“The heat will just have a bit less of an impact today,” she said Thursday morning.

Friday should have sunny skies and a high of 103. Winds could reach 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Highs are expected to be 103 for Saturday and 105 on Sunday. Monday will see a high of 106, and temperatures will climb to 107 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows are expected to be around 80, and no rain is in the forecast Friday through Tuesday.

There’s a slight chance for monsoons during the middle to end of next week, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.