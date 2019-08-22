82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Weather

Excessive heat warning ends; gusts expected in Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 22, 2019 - 4:57 am
 
Updated August 22, 2019 - 9:34 pm

A three-day excessive heat warning expired Thursday, but above-normal temperatures are expected to continue into early next week in the Las Vegas Valley.

Temperatures reached 106 on Thursday, but the excessive heat warning was canceled before the planned 8 p.m. expiration, said weather service meteorologist Jen Varian.

“The heat will just have a bit less of an impact today,” she said Thursday morning.

Friday should have sunny skies and a high of 103. Winds could reach 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Highs are expected to be 103 for Saturday and 105 on Sunday. Monday will see a high of 106, and temperatures will climb to 107 on Tuesday, the weather service said.

Overnight lows are expected to be around 80, and no rain is in the forecast Friday through Tuesday.

There’s a slight chance for monsoons during the middle to end of next week, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
For more on current conditions in Las Vegas and forecasts, see the updated graphic below or go to our weather map.
THE LATEST
Jaiden Sanchez, 4, left, and his brother Jason, 7, right, splash in the water as their aunt Noe ...
Las Vegas can expect more heat this week
By / RJ

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into another hot and sunny week with an excessive heat warning on the horizon, the National Weather Service said.