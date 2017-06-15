Excessive heat warning extended for Las Vegas Valley

A man in a hot dog bun costume cools off in front of a misting fan on the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday, June 8, 2017. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

The National Weather Service has extended its excessive heat warning for the Las Vegas Valley, as high temperatures are forecast to exceed 110 degrees next week.

The warning now runs until Wednesday, the weather service said, but could last several days longer. Temperatures over the next few days may climb as high as 114 degrees.

The high Thursday should reach 105 degrees, according to the weather service. Friday should reach 106; Saturday, 108; Sunday, 111; and Monday, 113.

Both Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to hit 114 degrees, which is about 15 degrees above normal, the National Weather Service said.

The weather service recommends that Electric Daisy Carnival attendees take extra precautions during the heat wave this weekend by staying hydrated, wearing loose clothing and taking advantage of cooling stations.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.