Excessive heat warning extended to Las Vegas Valley

Temperatures are expected to climb to 110 degrees this week, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley has been included in an excessive heat warning that begins on Wednesday. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

An excessive heat watch, originally issued for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, has been expanded to include the Las Vegas Valley.

“The big concern this week will be the heat,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Outler. The watch will be in from effect from 8 a.m. Wednesday to 8 p.m. Thursday.

Ahead of the heat wave, Tuesday’s high temperatures is expected to reach 105 degrees. Temperatures will then jump to 109 and 110, respectively, on Wednesday and Thursday, according to the weather service.

Temperatures will begin to decrease Friday to 107 as afternoon winds pick up to about 25 mph through Sunday.

Saturday will cool further to 103, the average forecast high for this time of year, followed by 102 on Sunday.

Overnight lows through the weekend will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s, the weather service said.

Sunny skies and dry conditions are expected all week.