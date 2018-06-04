Excessive heat warning for Monday in Las Vegas Valley

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a week of hot, gusty winds and triple-digit temperatures.

Layla Valdivia, 6, of Las Vegas plays at Sunset Park. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for most of northeast Clark County on Monday, including the valley and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. The warning goes into effect Monday afternoon and will last through the evening.

Monday will be the hottest day of the week with a near-record high of 108 degrees, the weather service said, just 1 degree short of the previous record for the day set in 2016.

Winds on Monday will pick up to 10-20 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Gusty winds will stick around through most of the week with a brief lull on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

Tuesday should start out with a morning low near 81, the weather service said, before the high reaches 103.

The high for Wednesday and Thursday should reach 101 with morning lows in the upper 70s for both days, the weather service said.

Winds will stay light and calm on Thursday and Friday as the valley heads into another warming trend. Friday’s forecast has a high of 104 degrees.

Treating heat exposure

Even brief exposure to high temperatures can lead to life-threatening health problems, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke include nausea, dizziness, headaches and fainting. A person suffering heat exhaustion will sweat profusely and their skin may feel cool and damp, according to the health district. A person suffering heat stroke will not sweat at all and their skin may feel hot and dry.

If someone is suffering heat stroke, they should taken inside or to a shady area immediately, according to the health district, and should not be given fluids unless directed by medical personnel.

