Excessive heat warning in effect for Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas
The National Weather Service has extended an excessive heat warning through Sunday night, with high temperatures expected to reach 106 to 110 degrees.
Labor Day weekend is kicking off with an excessive heat warning in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for the Las Vegas, Pahrump and Moapa areas.
The warning — which originally was slated to expire Saturday evening — was extended overnight, National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele said.
The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures will range from 106 to 110 degrees through Saturday.
In the lower Colorado River Valley, highs are expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees, while highs of 117 to 120 are forecast for Death Valley National Park.
“Holiday travelers are urged to pack extra water before venturing across the deserts,” the National Weather Service said in its warning.
Afternoon winds, with guests of 15-20 miles per hour, are expected through Monday, Steele said.
Relief is on the way. A high temperature of 104 is expected Monday in Las Vegas, with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms.
Moisture is also on the way next week, Steele said. Afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday through Thursday.
Cooling stations
Clark County has opened additional cooling stations in preparation of the high temperatures through Saturday.
Summer day shelters
— The Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
— The Shade Tree (for women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations through Saturday:
— Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
— Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Downtown Senior Center (age 50+) 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
— Heritage Park Senior Facility (age 50+), 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours daily
— Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd., 24 hours daily
— American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
— Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
— The Salvation Army Mesquite, 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., No. B-50, Mesquite, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Source: Clark County