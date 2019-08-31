Excessive heat warning in effect for Labor Day weekend in Las Vegas

The National Weather Service has extended an excessive heat warning through Sunday night, with high temperatures expected to reach 106 to 110 degrees.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Labor Day weekend is kicking off with an excessive heat warning in effect until 9 p.m. Sunday for the Las Vegas, Pahrump and Moapa areas.

The warning — which originally was slated to expire Saturday evening — was extended overnight, National Weather Service meteorologist Caleb Steele said.

The National Weather Service is forecasting high temperatures will range from 106 to 110 degrees through Saturday.

In the lower Colorado River Valley, highs are expected to reach 110 to 115 degrees, while highs of 117 to 120 are forecast for Death Valley National Park.

“Holiday travelers are urged to pack extra water before venturing across the deserts,” the National Weather Service said in its warning.

Afternoon winds, with guests of 15-20 miles per hour, are expected through Monday, Steele said.

Relief is on the way. A high temperature of 104 is expected Monday in Las Vegas, with a 10 percent chance of thunderstorms.

Moisture is also on the way next week, Steele said. Afternoon thunderstorms are in the forecast Monday through Thursday.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.