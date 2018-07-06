Excessive heat warning in effect for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Friday but temperatures will fall over the weekend as a weak storm system passes through the Las Vegas Valley.

People cool off on a water mister outside the Hexx Kitchen and Bar on the Las Vegas Strip. (Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @vegasphotograph

Friday’s forecast has a high of 112 degrees, just three degrees short of the record for the date of 115. The overnight low will be near 91, the weather service said.

The high climbed past 100 degrees about 10:20 a.m. at McCarran International Airport, the weather service’s official recording site.

July is historically the deadliest month for heat-related deaths, and Clark County officials urged people to take precautions, including staying hydrated and remaining indoors during the hottest times of day. The county also opened cooling stations around the Las Vegas Valley through Sunday to help residents beat the heat.

The Southern Nevada Health District reported Thursday that the number of heat-related deaths in the region soared nearly 58 percent in 2017 over the previous year, and used that report to remind residents that “heat is dangerous.”

The Clark County coroner’s office in 2018 has logged 18 confirmed heat-related deaths, but coroner John Fudenberg says he assumes there are “many more” among the dead whose autopsies have not yet been completed.

There’s a 20 percent chance the valley will see thunderstorms overnight as winds pick up to 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

That chance for rain will last through Monday with clouds lingering over the valley through next week, the weather service said. Rain is more likely to fall over the Spring Mountains before any thunderstorms reach Las Vegas.

Temperatures will start to drop over the weekend with highs near 106 on Saturday and Sunday, the weather service said. Monday should reach about 105 and Tuesday’s high should fall to 102.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-6239. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Rio Lacanlale contributed to this report.