Excessive heat warning in effect Tuesday for Las Vegas Valley

Highs in the Las Vegas Valley will stay well above normal for the next two days, but incoming moisture from Hurricane Bud could drive temperatures down at the end of the week.

Two-year-old Jason wears a large hat and sunglasses to protect himself from the sun as he plays on a swing at Discovery Park in Henderson. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for both Tuesday and Wednesday. The warning goes into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasts through 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Tuesday’s high should reach 106 degrees, the weather service said, almost 10 degrees above the normal high temperature for this time of year. Wednesday will start out with a morning low near 80 before the high climbs to 108.

Clark County will open community cooling stations throughout the valley to help vulnerable residents escape the heat. Summer day shelters are open to the homeless until Sept. 30 at Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army and Shade Tree.

With the Excessive #Heat Warning issued by the @NWSVegas taking effect at 11am tomorrow, cooling stations are being opened so people have places to escape the heat. Temperatures up to 110 degrees are expected in the Las #Vegas Valley, up to 115 in NE #ClarkCounty. #VegasWeather pic.twitter.com/LKBjum5Hw1 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) June 12, 2018

Thursday will stay hot and sunny with a high near 105. Temperatures will start to fall as moisture and cloud cover from Hurricane Bud, which is close to the southwest coast of Mexico, move north into the valley.

Friday’s high will fall to 99 and there’s a chance the valley could see rain throughout the day, the weather service said. Highs for Saturday and Sunday should be near 94 degrees.

