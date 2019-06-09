Excessive heat warning in Las Vegas Valley forecast this week

Winds will die down Monday as the high rises to about 99 with a morning low of 74.

Lifeguards watch as parkgoers play at Cowabunga Bay Water Park in Henderson on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Las Vegas Valley is heading into a heat wave this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be warm and windy with a high near 94 degrees, the weather service said. Winds should stay in the 10-15 mph range but could gust over 20 mph.

Winds will die down Monday as the high rises to about 99 with a morning low of 74.

The weather service has issued an excessive heat warning that will go into effect Tuesday at 10 a.m. and will last through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Tuesday’s forecast high will shoot up 105 and Wednesday’s high should reach about 107, the weather service said.

The valley will cool slightly in the second half of the week, with a forecast high near 104 on Thursday and 101 by Friday, the weather service said.

Temperatures should return to the upper 90s over the weekend.

