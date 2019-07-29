Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

An excessive heat warning was issued early Monday for the Las Vegas Valley. An official high temperature of 111 is forcast, but it will be much hotter in many areas.

Aaron Romeo, 5, left, and Julian Romeo, 7, right, crawl through a hole in the swimming pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Jordan Haney, 11, left, and Devin Haney, 13, right, play together in the swimming pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Brenden Haney, 15, cools off in a water sprinkler at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Gregory Henderson holds his daughter London, 3, in the swimming pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

People cool off in the swimming pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ahmad Wynne, 8, cools off in the pool at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chevelle Scott, left, watches her grandchildren, Ellis Stay, center, and Lucy Stay, 4, right, playing together at the Desert Breeze Aquatic Facility on Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Michael Blackshire/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The National Weather Service tweeted out details about 4 a.m., reminding individuals to hydrate often, to limit time outdoors and to check on others to make sure they are safe.

Monday has the potential to be the hottest day of the year — the forecast high of 111 degrees would match July 13, and anything higher would set the high mark this year, meteorologist Alex Boothe said. The average high this time of year is about 104.

🌡️ Dangerous heat across parts of the Southwest US today. #LasVegas is under an Excessive Heat Warning today as hot temperatures may become unsafe you're if not careful. Hydrate often, limit time outdoors, & NEVER leave pets or kids in the car! #nvwx #azwx #cawx #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/rXFXGVgx2W — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) July 29, 2019

“It’s gonna be another rough one for people outside,” Boothe said, cautioning people to drink water and stay in the shade as often they can.

Heat aside, conditions should be calm and dry Monday. The high will drop to 105 on Tuesday as moisture and clouds move into the valley in the evening, bringing a slight chance for rain or thunderstorms, he said.

Tuesday’s 10 percent chance for showers will linger into Wednesday morning before bumping up to 30 percent in the afternoon, Boothe said. Rain could come Thursday, too, with a 10 percent chance for storms in the afternoon.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 10-degree drop to 95 degrees paired with mostly cloudy skies. Thursday’s high will creep up to 99, and Friday’s will rebound above the century mark to 103.

Mostly clear skies are expected Thursday and Friday, Boothe said.

Overnight lows will hover in the 80s through the workweek. Outside of any thunderstorm activity, winds should remain relatively calm throughout the week.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5290. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter. Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.