Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas Valley
The Las Vegas Valley will be hotter than normal for the next week, prompting the National Weather Service to issue an excessive heat warning through Monday.
The valley typically averages highs of 104 degrees at this time of year, but the mercury is expected to hit 107 on Friday through Sunday.
An excessive heat warning will go into effect at 10 a.m. Saturday, and is expected to last through 8 p.m. Monday. The heat warning means meteorologists are “highly confident” that the forecast hot temperatures will develop, the weather service said.
The high is expected to climb to 110 on Monday, followed by a high of 108 on Tuesday and 105 on Wednesday.
Overnight lows during the period will be about 86 degrees.
“It may trend up a little hotter,” meteorologist Stan Czyzyk said early Friday. “There’s potential for some of those days to be even hotter, so we’ll be taking a look at that today.”
Meanwhile, Friday through Monday will see mostly sunny skies and dry conditions until a 10 percent chance for showers on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the weather service.
Summer day shelters open until Sept. 30
— Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
— Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
— Shade Tree (women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Southern Nevada cooling stations open from Aug. 3-5
— Walnut Recreation Center: 3075 N. Walnut Road. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
— Pearson Community Center: 1625 W. Carey Ave.. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
— Dula Gymnasium: 441 E. Bonanza Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday.
— Hollywood Recreation Center: 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd. Open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
— Cambridge Recreation Center: 3930 Cambridge St. Open from 8a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
— Downtown Recreation Center in Henderson: 105 W. Basic Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
— Downtown Senior Center in Henderson: 27 E. Texas Ave. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday for people 50 and older.
— Heritage Park Senior Facility in Henderson: 300 S. Racetrack Road. Open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday for people 50 and older.
— Courtyard Homeless Resource Center: 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Open 24/7.
— Veterans Village: 1150 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Open 24/7
Laughlin and Mesquite cooling stations open Aug. 3-5
— American Legion in Laughlin: 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive. Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
— Colorado River Food Bank in Laughlin: 240 Laughlin Civic Drive. Open from 8 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday.
— Salvation Army Mesquite in Laughlin: 355 W. Mesquite Blvd. #B-50. Open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Source: Clark County