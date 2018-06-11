Excessive heat warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley will rise well above normal this week.

Joyce Henry, left, and her daughter Ericka of Las Vegas hold umbrellas to protect themselves from the sunlight as they walk along East Lake Mead Boulevard on Monday, June 11, 2018. Monday will be hot and sunny with a high near 102 degrees. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Monday topped out at 104 degrees, the weather service said. The average high temperature for this time of year is 97.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 106, and Wednesday’s is 108, the weather service said.

Temperatures will start to drop on Thursday, the weather service said, with a high of 104 and more clouds moving over the valley.

Winds up to 25 mph should pass through the valley Thursday, and Friday’s high should fall to near 100, the weather service said.

Temperatures over the weekend should return to near normal, with highs in the mid- to upper-90s expected Saturday and Sunday.

