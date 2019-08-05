Excessive heat warning to expire ahead of cool-down for Las Vegas

After reaching a high of 111 on Monday, temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are expected to drop through the rest of the week to below normal.

Pedestrians hold umbrellas to protect themselves from sun as they walk along Las Vegas Boulevard on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Monday is expected to be the final day of an excessive heat warning, making way for cooler temperatures through the weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

The heat warning issued by the National Weather Service, which went into effect Saturday, will end Monday at 8 p.m. after temperatures top out at 111 during the day. The overnight low will dip to 87.

Meanwhile, gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoons are expected each day Monday through Thursday.

Moisture will enter the valley starting Tuesday, which has a forecast high of 106, although showers are not likely that day.

“We can’t rule out the possibility of a sprinkle, but the moisture might lead to more down the road Wednesday and Thursday,” said meteorologist Trevor Boucher, noting both days will see a 20 percent chance for isolated thunderstorms before drier air returns through the weekend.

Highs near 103 are expected Wednesday through Friday, with overnight lows in the lower 80s, according to the weather service. The normal high for this time of year is around 104 degrees.