Excessive heat watch issued for Las Vegas Valley next week

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are inching higher next week, the National Weather Service said.

Construction workers labor on rooftops in swelling heat at the Coronado Condominiums in Summerlin. (Madelyn Reese/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ashley Mendoza cools off in a water feature at a park. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Humberto Berlanga, center, wipes sweat from his face while waiting in the heat. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dulcie Gunn, 4, plays in the water feature at Sunrise Park in Las Vegas. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Temperatures in the Las Vegas Valley are inching higher next week, the National Weather Service said.

After Saturday and Sunday’s highs of 110 and 109 degrees, respectively, the weather service has issued an excessive heat watch from Monday to Wednesday, said meteorologist Kate Guillet.

“It’s going to be quite hot going into early to mid next week,” Guillet said.

Monday will see a high of 111 while Tuesday’s high of 112 is expected to beat the previous daily record of 111, set in 1994.

Wednesday will also have an expected high of 112, Guillet said.

Overnight lows from Saturday to Wednesday will hover around 87 degrees, she said.

It’s not likely any rain or wind will come to relieve the heat. The chances for precipitation remain under ten percent for the next five days, and there aren’t any expected high winds, Guillet said.

Cooling stations will be available throughout the valley during the excessive heat watch, according to a Clark County press release.

Clark County has also issued an air quality advisory through Sunday due to high ozone levels and smoke flowing into the valley from California wildfires.

High smoke and ozone levels can affect young children and older residents, as well as people with respiratory illnesses or heart disease, according to the county’s department of air quality.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.