Excessive Las Vegas heat continues, relief likely on Labor Day
Relief from the extended heat wave in the Las Vegas Valley appears to be just a few days away.
“Labor Day and afterward will see more moisture and cloud cover,” said meteorologist John Adair with the Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service. “High temperatures should be about 101 to 104.”
Until the holiday, warm conditions will persist with the excessive heat warning expiring at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Wednesday’s high is forecast to be 109, just 1 degree below the 110 set in 2017. Thursday’s high is expected to be 107. High temperatures Wednesday will range from 106 to 109 on the west side of the valley and about 110 on the east side.
Overnight lows will range from 78 to 83. Winds are expected to be from 5 to 15 mph.
A spurt of rain showers Tuesday afternoon over the Spring Mountains and an even briefer downpour in Henderson won’t be repeated Wednesday, Adair said.
“That was a mid-level band of moisture that destabilized the atmosphere just enough for a few brief showers and then they were gone by sunset,” Adair said. “We won’t have any of those conditions today.”
High temperatures the rest of the week will range from 104 to 107 with overnight lows of 78 to 83.
Cooling stations opened
Clark County has opened additional cooling stations in preparation of the high temperatures through Wednesday.
Summer day shelters
• The Salvation Army (for adults), 35 W. Owens Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
• Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada (for men), 1511 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
• The Shade Tree (for women and children), 1 W. Owens Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Cooling stations Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday
• Walnut Recreation Center, 3075 N. Walnut Road, 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Dula Gym, 441 E. Bonanza Road, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
• Hollywood Recreation Center, 1650 S. Hollywood Blvd, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge St., 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Downtown Recreation Center, 105 W. Basic Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Downtown Senior Center (age 50+) 27 E. Texas Ave., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Heritage Park Senior Facility (age 50+), 300 S. Racetrack Road, 6 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Courtyard Homeless Resource Center, 1401 Las Vegas Blvd. North, 24 hours daily
• Veterans Village, 1150 Las Vegas Blvd., 24 hours daily
• American Legion Richard Springston Post 60, 1510 Bruce Woodbury Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
• Colorado River Food Bank, 240 Laughlin Civic Drive, Laughlin, 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m.
• The Salvation Army Mesquite, 355 W. Mesquite Blvd., No. B-50, Mesquite, 8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Source: Clark County