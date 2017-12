Warm and sunny days are ahead for the Las Vegas Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Strip skyline as seen from McCarran in Las Vegas. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Christmas day will see a forecast high of 60 degrees, the weather service said, with light winds that should last through Wednesday.

Tuesday’s forecast high is 62 degrees, and Wednesday should warm up to 65. The forecast highs for Thursday and Friday are both 63 degrees.

