Expect a sunny Sunday before the rain moves into Las Vegas

A strong chance for rain is in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday and perhaps Thursday.

Heavy clouds roll in over the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Elizabeth Brumley / Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Las Vegas Valley is in for a seasonably warm weekend before rain chances pick up early next work week, according to the National Weather Service. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Meteorologists expect a warm and sunny Sunday before clouds roll into the valley Sunday night, the front end of a rainy workweek, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain is in the forecast Tuesday and Wednesday, and meteorologist Alex Boothe said Saturday evening the weather service is increasingly confident the rain will continue into Thursday.

There is a 70 percent chance for rain Tuesday. Boothe said rain is expected to begin falling before dawn Tuesday into Wednesday, when meteorologists expect a 60 percent chance for rain. Thursday brings the lowest chance for rain, with a 30 percent chance in the form of scattered showers.

Total rainfall could amount to about an inch or more., he said.

Clouds will move into the area Sunday night and continue until about Thursday, when the clouds are expected to give way to a sunny skies through the weekend, Boothe said.

On Saturday, the high temperature was 75 degrees and temperatures were expected each day to reach into the low 70s until Tuesday, when the high is expected to reach about 66, Boothe said.

Across the valley, overnight lows through Wednesday are expected to be in the mid to low 50s, according to the weather service.

Snow is expected in the Spring Mountains during the storm system, but it’s unclear how much accumulation will take place. The snowfall is expected to accumulate only at elevations above 7,500 feet, which is where the Mt. Charleston Lodge is, according to the weather service.

