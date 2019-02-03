Expect Sunny Super Bowl Sunday, gloomy Monday

Las Vegans can expect breezy, mostly sunny weather for Super Bowl Sunday, before rain clouds move into the valley againMonday, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds hang over the Las Vegas Valley Sunday morning, but sunshine is expected later in the day. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After a weather system dropped a quarter-inch of rain on the Las Vegas Valley Saturday – the highest amount recorded on that date since 1988, when .22 inches fell – conditions Sunday will be dry and breezy, with winds about 15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph, weather service meteorologist Caleb Steele said Sunday morning.

Temperatures Sunday afternoon will be the warmest of the week, Steele said. The weather service forecasts a high temperature of 60 degrees Sunday – the normal high temperature for this time of year – with overnight temperatures dipping to 47 degrees.

On Monday, temperatures should reach 59 degrees in the afternoon, as a weather system brings cloudy conditions and a 50 percent chance of rain. The best bet for rain will be Monday afternoon and evening, when there will be a 60 percent chance of showers, Steele said.

The high temperature Tuesday will drop to 53 degrees, with an overnight low of 38 degrees, 9 degrees cooler than Monday night, Steele said. Valley residents can expect a 40 percent chance for rain Tuesday, which will decrease to 30 percent overnight.

Rainy conditions will move out of the valley by Wednesday, when temperatures will reach 50 degrees in the afternoon. The overnight low temperature will be 33 degrees, Steele said.

Thursday is expected to be the coolest day of the week, with afternoon temperatures climbing to a chilly 49 degrees.

“We’ll be right underneath a pocket of cold air” following the wet weather system that will move through the valley Monday and Tuesday, Steele said.

Temperatures will warm slightly on Friday, climbing to 51 degrees in the afternoon, before dipping to 36 degrees overnight. Saturday’s high temperature should be about 54 degrees, Steele said.

While weather models are not certain this early, Las Vegans could see another bout of bad weather next weekend, Steele said.

“Some kind of system could be possible by next weekend,” bringing “rain or wind or both” to the valley, he said.

Contact Kimber Laux at klaux@reviewjournal.com. Follow @lauxkimber on Twitter.