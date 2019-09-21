Expect warmer weekend as temperatures return to normal

Friday’s high temperature of 83 was the coolest day of the season so far, but conditions are expected to return to average going into next week.

After a cooler-than-usual day Friday, temperatures are expected to slowly increase this weekend in the Las Vegas Valley.

Friday’s high of 83 was “certainly our coolest day of the season thus far,” said Jenn Varian, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

Saturday’s high is forecast at 87, while Sunday’s high is slated to be 91. High temperatures are expected to hover in the low 90s through Wednesday.

Going into the workweek, “there’s a bunch of uncertainty” with the forecast, Varian said, and a couple of weather systems are expected to move in.

For now, the forecast shows “we’ll hang around average temperatures” and then dip back below normal for next weekend, Varian said.

Winds are expected to ramp up Monday, with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. The wind should drop to 10 mph Tuesday.

