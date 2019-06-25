Fire ‘red flag’ warning issued for Las Vegas Valley

After monitoring weather conditions Tuesday, the National Weather Service has upgraded a fire weather watch for the Las Vegas Valley to a midweek red flag warning, meaning conditions will be ideal for wildfires.

The National Weather Service issued a fire weather alert from noon Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday in Southern Nevada. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

After monitoring weather conditions Tuesday, the National Weather Service has upgraded a fire weather watch for the Las Vegas Valley beginning midweek to a red flag warning.

The warning, which will be in effect from noon Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday in Clark, Nye and Lincoln counties, means conditions are ideal for wildfires — especially because fireworks season is upon us, said meteorologist Jenn Varian.

The weather service is reminding the public that any outdoor burning is not recommended during the warning. People should also avoid setting off fireworks or pulling over in dry brush and leaving the car engine running.

“We’re monitoring humidity values, the wind speeds and the fuels that are readily available in the valley,” meteorologist Kate Guillet added. “When all those ingredients come together, fires will spread rapidly.”

In addition to the increased chances for wildfires, a lake wind advisory has been issued for the Lake Mead National Recreation Area during the same period, with gusts expected over 35 mph.

Varian warned boaters to use “extreme caution” as the water can be rough.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to remain near normal for this time of year throughout the week. Tuesday’s high of 100 is should be followed by highs between 99 and 102 through Sunday. Overnight lows this week will be in the lower 70s, according to the weather service.

Breezy afternoons also are expected Wednesday and Thursday in the valley, with gusts up to about 25 mph. Winds should diminish over the weekend.