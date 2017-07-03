ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Weather

Firecracker-hot for first week in July in Las Vegas Valley

By Rachel Hershkovitz Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 3, 2017 - 7:32 am
 

Hot weather and clear skies are forecast for the July 4 week in Las Vegas, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures are a few degrees warmer than is normal for this time of year, meteorologist Chris Outler said. The average high temperature for Monday is 103 degrees.

Monday should reach 106 degrees; Tuesday, 108; Wednesday, 109; Thursday, 108; and Friday, 109, the weather service said. Lows should range between the mid- to upper 80s.

Monsoon season typically begins the first and second week of July , according to the weather service, and Las Vegas can expect some increases in humidity. No rain is ancitipated just yet for the week.

Contact Rachel Hershkovitz at rhershkovitz@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @rzhershkovitz on Twitter.

 

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Weather Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like