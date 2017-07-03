Firecracker-hot for first week in July in Las Vegas Valley

Hot weather and clear skies are forecast for the July 4 week in Las Vegas, the National Weather Service said.

High temperatures are a few degrees warmer than is normal for this time of year, meteorologist Chris Outler said. The average high temperature for Monday is 103 degrees.

Monday should reach 106 degrees; Tuesday, 108; Wednesday, 109; Thursday, 108; and Friday, 109, the weather service said. Lows should range between the mid- to upper 80s.

Monsoon season typically begins the first and second week of July , according to the weather service, and Las Vegas can expect some increases in humidity. No rain is ancitipated just yet for the week.

