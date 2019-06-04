First 100-degree day in Las Vegas forecast for Wednesday

With no rain in the forecast, the Las Vegas Valley will see three-digit temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Las Vegas Valley temperatures will continue to warm up this week, reaching 101 ion Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Las Vegas Valley will see three-digit temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday is expected a high of 97 degrees and clear, sunny skies, meteorologist Trevor Boucher said.

The first three-digit degree day is forecast for Wednesday Boucher said, as the valley is expected to reach a high of 101.

For Las Vegas, the first 100 degree day usually falls on May 26, Boucher said.

Thursday is also projected a high of 101. Breezes around 20 to 25 mph are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, he said.

Saturday and Sunday will see highs of 91 and 94 degrees, respectively.

No rain is expected throughout the week, according to the weather service.