First ‘monsoon season’ rains fall in parts of Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 24, 2019 - 9:29 am
 

The Las Vegas Valley got its first taste of monsoon season Wednesday, as isolated thunderstorms dumped heavy rain in some areas.

The storms fell on some morning commuters, with reports of showers over Henderson beginning at 8 a.m., and more than a 1/4 inch recorded in the southeast part of the valley by 9:15, said National Weather Service meteorologist Stan Czyzyk.

The threat of more thunderstorms and heavy rain will persist for the next two days, the weather service said.

There is a 20 percent chance for storms both on Wednesday and Thursday accompanied by a mix of clouds and sun.

Parts of the valley also could also experience winds up to 30 mph “with any one of the thunderstorms,” said meteorologist Caleb Steele.

Meanwhile, temperatures will gradually increase approaching the weekend as the valley dries up and the cloud cover things out. Wednesday will reach 103 followed by highs of 104 on Thursday and 105 on Friday while Saturday and Sunday will jump to near 109.

Overnight temperatures will hover between 84 and 88 this week.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal reporter Sabrina Schnur contributed to this report.

