First taste of winter — low 30s — on its way to Las Vegas

If you haven’t already, get out the warm coat and gloves.

Monday will be sunny, chilly and breezy with highs from 56 to 60 along with northeast winds from 5 to 15 mph and gusts up to 30 early in the day.

Tuesday afternoon will bring the windy arrival of a cold front.

Tuesday highs will warm slightly to 63 to 67 while west winds up to 10 mph will shift to the north and gusts could reach 35 mph in the afternoon as the front sweeps into the valley.

Low temperatures will drop to freezing and perhaps a bit colder later this week.

“It’s the first taste of winter,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce. “Temperatures will be 20 to 25 degrees below normal.”

Thursday should be the coldest day of the week with possibly some of the outer edges of the valley — including Nellis, the northwest, Mountain’s Edge and Southern Highlands — dropping to freezing temperatures.

Pahrump and the Armagosa Valley may get to freezing Monday night with Mesquite, Overton and the lower Colorado River Valley getting that low on Tuesday, Pierce said.

Thursday begins a warming trend with a high of 59 that will warm into the low 70s by the weekend.

