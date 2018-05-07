First triple-digit highs of year expected this week in Las Vegas

Tuesday could be the first triple-digit high of 2018, the National Weather Service says, but Wednesday is expected to be even hotter, with a forecast record-breaking high for the date of 101 degrees.

People walk past water misters to cool off along The Strip on Monday, June 19, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The first 100-degree day of the year is on the way, with a record-breaking high expected right after it.

Monday’s forecast high is 98 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will be partly cloudy through the morning but should clear by the afternoon, the weather service said.

Tuesday could be the first triple-digit high of 2018, the weather service said, but Wednesday is expected to be even hotter with a forecast record-breaking high for the date of 101 degrees.

According to the weather service, the earliest the valley has hit 100 degrees was May 1 in 1947. The average high for this period is 81 degrees.

Relief will come quickly with a cooling trend at the end of the week, the weather service said. Thursday’s forecast high is 97 degrees, and Friday’s should fall to near 93 degrees. By the weekend, highs should return to the upper 80s.

